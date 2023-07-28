Rachel Blevins: Biden Admin Says Israel's Military Aid Won't Be Cut Despite Judicial Reform Concerns
11 views
•
Published Friday
•
united states currently sends israel $3.8 billion each year in military aid
Keywords
palestineron desantisbenjamin netanyahurobert francis kennedy jrisraeli supreme court
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos