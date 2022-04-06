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THEY ARE BURNING YOU OUT WITH DEW,S TO STEAL YOUR LAND
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193 views • April 06, 2022
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE - https://www.brighteon.com/ef35e097-d8c1-4249-9e3c-137c9df24b72
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WHO IS REGINA DUGAN? - FIND OUT -https://www.brighteon.com/677ed077-394c-4a02-8e72-949bce37cad3
A NEW KIND OF UN EU BACKED BIO-WEAPON - https://www.brighteon.com/15a31311-a5e3-44ee-a5a3-bf5df8e42a13
RUSSIA UKRAINE LATEST UPDATE DAY 45 - https://www.brighteon.com/83415566-4499-4f19-903d-323c27427023
DR SUCHARIT BHAKDI - GOD HELP US! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypHLl4ebmPta/
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