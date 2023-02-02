The Horrors Of Ukraine: Beheaded Jews and Child Organ Harvesting Operation Found In Ukraine

Risking nuclear war to protect immoral Ukraine and their corrupt officials is a terrible idea.

Edward Szall reports on the genocide and butchery allegedly happening as Russians and Ukrainain Nazis fight over territory.

Thousands of mercenaries have been fighting on behalf of Ukraine.

As the Russian army took the town of Bakhmut they discovered dead Israeli and Polish soldiers beheaded with no hands.

A Russian soldier claims to be an eye witness to children being butchered and having their organs harvested!

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