POLITICIAN HITS RIVAL OVER THE HEAD WITH IRON CHAIR 🪑 IN WWE-LIKE DEBATE

GET THE CHAIR Watch moment politician smashes rival over head with iron chair in WWE-style brawl live on TV during election debate





Shock footage shows Jose Luiz Datena launching a heavy stool at political rival Pablo Marcal





THIS is the shocking moment a Brazilian TV presenter and mayoral candidate smashed a political rival over the head with a chair.





The WWE-style footage shows TV presenter Jose Luiz Datena launching a heavy stool at political rival Pablo Marcal during a heated electoral debate on live TV.





Marcal was able to deflect the blow at the last minute but was hospitalised with suspected fractured ribs and breathing difficulties after the brutal attack.





Both men are bidding to become mayor of Sao Paulo.





Far-right influencer and life coach Marcal had upset Datena by mentioning sexual harassment allegations made against the TV host which were dismissed by prosecutors.





It led to an exchange of insults which ended with the physical assault.





Marcal had accused his political rival of wanting to attack him during a previous TV debate but said he didn't because he was "not man enough".





The debate, organised by specialist TV channel TV Cultura, was briefly suspended.





It was restarted with the remaining candidates after Marcal was taken to hospital and while Datena was expelled from the building.





Datena has been reported to police by a lawyer acting for Marcal, but there were no immediate reports of an arrest.





The politician admitted “losing it” in comments made as he left the TV studio.





He linked his reaction to stress caused by the death of his mother-in-law from a stroke after the sexual harassment allegations made against him.





Datena said: "I don’t choose moments of emotion. I’m a real man."





He added: "I felt it all coming back to me and I really couldn't help myself.





"Am I wrong? Yes. But what can I do?"





TV Cultura said in a statement: “TV Cultura regrets the episode that took place during the debate with candidates for Sao Paulo City Hall on Sunday involving candidates Jose Luiz Datena and Pablo Marcal.





“The broadcaster reiterates that, following the aggression, all measures were taken in accordance with the rules previously established in writing between TC Cultura and the campaigns of all the candidates present, including the expulsion of candidate Jose Luiz Datena.





“The debate continued subject to the consultation and agreement of the other candidates.





“During the event, all measures including those related to press coverage, were taken to ensure the safety of those present in line with the rules previously agreed.”





A statement released by Pablo Marcal’s advisors overnight said: "Pablo Marcal was cowardly attacked by Jose Luiz Datena, who hit him in the ribs with an iron chair.





"Unfortunately, Marcal had to leave the debate in an ambulance to receive emergency medical care.





"It's unfortunate that the debate continued without the presence of the candidate who was attacked.





"Pablo Marcal is injured, with suspected fractures to his chest and difficulty breathing.





"We hope that the appropriate legal measures will be taken and we count on people's prayers."





An earlier mayoral debate involving five participants had been described by one newspaper as "all bark and no bite."





Both men are bidding to become the mayor of Sao Paulo and have not held a political office before.





Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/12468361/moment-politician-smashes-rival-on-head-with-chair/