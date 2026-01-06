R V JOHNSON, Sworn In For The State, 155th To Testify

R. V. JOHNSON, sworn for the State.

I have known C. B. Dalton for about 20 years. His character for truth and veracity is good, and I would believe him on oath.

CROSS EXAMINATION.

I didn't hear he was indicted for liquor selling before he left my county. He was in good standing when he left the church. I knew he was in the chaingang for stealing about 18 or 20 years ago.

W. M. COOK, W. J. ELDER, A. B. HOUSTON, J. T. BORN, W. M. WRIGHT, C. B. Mc Ginnis, F. P. HEFNER, W. C. HALE, LEON BOYCE, M. G. CALDWELL, A. W. HUNT, W. C. PATRICK, all sworn for the State, testified that they knew C. B. Dalton; that his general character for truth and veracity was good, and that they would believe him on oath.