© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a Lot More Dangerous Today to be White in America - Just a Fact
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • November 27, 2020
As racial animosity heats up due to leftist media and politicians, it becomes easier to manipulate and brainwash people into blaming another race for their trials and tribulations. With recent racial attacks, black on white in Baltimore and in Columbus, Georgia by Jayvonn Hatchett In an AutoZone store stabbing, the far left insane BLM Narrative and want of division is coming home to roost.
Personally, I'm staying overseas until it starts to die down.
#racism #BLM #racialdivision
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Personally, I'm staying overseas until it starts to die down.
#racism #BLM #racialdivision
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.