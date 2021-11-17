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OSHA.TO.SUSPEND Biden’s vaccine mandate___|__777-zz
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80 views • November 17, 2021
OSHA.TO.SUSPEND Biden’s vaccine mandate
OSHA announces it will comply with 5th Circuit Appeals Court and SUSPEND Biden’s vaccine mandate.The Fifth Circuit US Court of Appeals ordered the stay on November 12. Fake White House occupier-in-chief Joe Biden — who issues illegal decrees from a mock Oval Office built on an actual sound stage — ordered American businesses to continue to enforce the vaccine mandate, despite the court’s ruling. The mandate is blatantly unconstitutional and illegal, and the Fifth Circuit granted a stay on the mandate based on “grave constitutional” issues it raises.
OSHA announces it will comply with 5th Circuit Appeals Court and SUSPEND Biden’s vaccine mandate.The Fifth Circuit US Court of Appeals ordered the stay on November 12. Fake White House occupier-in-chief Joe Biden — who issues illegal decrees from a mock Oval Office built on an actual sound stage — ordered American businesses to continue to enforce the vaccine mandate, despite the court’s ruling. The mandate is blatantly unconstitutional and illegal, and the Fifth Circuit granted a stay on the mandate based on “grave constitutional” issues it raises.
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