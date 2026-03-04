Demon Detective Show – Can this really happen?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Demon Detective with Scott Hensler
03/04/2026 show 007 – More details about mirrors, astral travel, and the frequencies that surround us all. Plus, answering listeners' questions.
Show contact: [email protected]
Donation - Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/grumpyoldexorcist
Books: https://scotthenslernetwork.org/books
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GrumpyOldExorcist
SoundCloud playlist: https://soundcloud.com/grumpy-old-exorcist/sets
Main website: https://scotthenslernetwork.org
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/GrumpyOldExorcist
Audio only: https://grumpy-old-exorcist.mixlr.com/recordings
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/GrumpyOldExorcists
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scotthensler/home