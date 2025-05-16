AI IS DRAINING THE GRID—AND YOUR RIGHTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As AI grows more powerful, it’s devouring electricity at an alarming rate. Jefferey Jaxen reveals how Google is building its own nuclear plants, lawmakers are fast-tracking massive power lines through private land, and Big Tech’s thirst for energy could leave Americans powerless, literally and figuratively.