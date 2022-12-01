Create New Account
The Kingdom of God Cannot be Observed Because it is Inside You
20 Once, on being asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God would come, Jesus replied, “The coming of the kingdom of God is not something that can be observed, 21 nor will people say, ‘Here it is,’ or ‘There it is,’ because the kingdom of God is in your midst.” Luke 17:20-21

Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d





