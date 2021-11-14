© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illuminati CIA disinformation specialist Steven BenNun is trying to cover up the "rapture" by lying
Follow
1
Share
Report
167 views • November 14, 2021
Steven BenNun is now spreading Satanist CIA disinformation to cover up the rapture
Just as I had been saying all along, the CIA New Age Gnostic polytheist “fake Christian” Steven BenNun (fake Jewish name) and Jana BenNun (uses dozens of different names including Spanish names) are the CIA’s Satanist disinformation specialists. They are now saying that the “rapture of the real Christians is going to be just mind-control technology by the Illuminati, so just ignore it because it is not real. He is moving to cover up the “rapture.” He always takes the truth that the real Christians preach, and perverts it to false doctrines and cover-ups and diversions, so it becomes obvious after a few hundred times. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel “fake alien” fathers and their nephilim & chimera “fake alien” children were scanning my brain just now, so they are concerned about what I am writing right now to expose their deceptions.
Extermination of all the valiant noble courageous men who stood up against feminism to protect the human children and human specie from the pedophile cannibal lesbian mass rapist feminist witch leaders, resulting in 33.3% of the Western feminist nations replaced by non-humans and soon extermination of the human specie
Speak out loudly God's 100% truth about the "feminist movement's" extermination by cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms to slowly make sick and die all human men who stood up against feminism to protect the human girls from the pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic Draco Pleiadian reptilian hybrid Hillary Clinton and New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid feminist CPS child kidnapping and CIA globalist elites’ child trafficking rings' MILAB-abduction of 8 million children every year, in order to lesbian rape them, and gauge out their eyes alive, and pull out their intestines alive, and saw off their arms alive, and pull out their brains with forceps from the nostrils alive which they call the "walnut" to eat them every week underneath the White House and Buckingham Palace and UN building and Vatican and Hollywood and thousands of churches and schools and government buildings.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Just as I had been saying all along, the CIA New Age Gnostic polytheist “fake Christian” Steven BenNun (fake Jewish name) and Jana BenNun (uses dozens of different names including Spanish names) are the CIA’s Satanist disinformation specialists. They are now saying that the “rapture of the real Christians is going to be just mind-control technology by the Illuminati, so just ignore it because it is not real. He is moving to cover up the “rapture.” He always takes the truth that the real Christians preach, and perverts it to false doctrines and cover-ups and diversions, so it becomes obvious after a few hundred times. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel “fake alien” fathers and their nephilim & chimera “fake alien” children were scanning my brain just now, so they are concerned about what I am writing right now to expose their deceptions.
Extermination of all the valiant noble courageous men who stood up against feminism to protect the human children and human specie from the pedophile cannibal lesbian mass rapist feminist witch leaders, resulting in 33.3% of the Western feminist nations replaced by non-humans and soon extermination of the human specie
Speak out loudly God's 100% truth about the "feminist movement's" extermination by cooking alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms to slowly make sick and die all human men who stood up against feminism to protect the human girls from the pedophile cannibal genocidal psychopathic Draco Pleiadian reptilian hybrid Hillary Clinton and New Age Wicca witch reptilian hybrid feminist CPS child kidnapping and CIA globalist elites’ child trafficking rings' MILAB-abduction of 8 million children every year, in order to lesbian rape them, and gauge out their eyes alive, and pull out their intestines alive, and saw off their arms alive, and pull out their brains with forceps from the nostrils alive which they call the "walnut" to eat them every week underneath the White House and Buckingham Palace and UN building and Vatican and Hollywood and thousands of churches and schools and government buildings.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.