Trump WINS.. but why does Haley think SHE did?

Get the links to each show here: http://JustinBarclay.com

Try Cue Streaming for just $2 / day and help support the good guys https://justinbarclay.com/cue





Up to 80% OFF! Use promo code JUSTIN http://MyPillow.com/Justin





Patriots are making the Switch! What if we could start voting with our dollars too? http://SwitchWithJustin.com





Grab gear in Justin's store http://JustinBarclay.com/store





No matter what's coming, you can be ready for your family and others. http://PrepareWithJustin.com





#ad





Find Justin..





Podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-westmichiganlivewith-28276509/?keyid%5B0%5D=West%20Michigan%20Live%20with%20Justin%20Barclay&pname=podcast_profile&sc=widget_share





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JustinBarclay





LOCALS: https://justinbarclay.locals.com





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MrJustinBarclay





Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrjustinbarclay





Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mrjustinbarclay





Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@mrjustinbarclay





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrjustinbarclay





Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/mrjustinbarclay





Gab: https://gab.com/MrJustinBarclay





Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrjustinbarclay





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OvxYfTftZdRk/





Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrjustinbarclay





Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/onboarding/?redirect=%2Fusers%2Fu%2Fmrjustinbarclay%2Fposts





Substack: https://substack.com/profile/41993224-justin-barclay