Crystallize your needs

Calculate your worth

Every action logged

Every breath observed



Recognize your deeds

Logged into the net

Feed the Algorithm

Or be erased by it



Survival instincts

erased by code

Resistance costs you

More than you know



Feed the machine

or be denied

Those who obey

will stay alive

Bend the knee,

don’t ask why

obey

or be denied



don't believe

your lies

our faith runs high

fight their crimes

truth beats lies

never say die



know your place

In the line

You exist to serve

to the end of time



Choice an illusion

ruled by fear

Every path you walk

Leads to tears



You cannot run

You cannot hide

Global eyes

watching you tonight



Feed the machine

or be denied

Those who obey

will stay alive

Bend the knee,

don’t ask why

obey

or be denied



don't believe

your lies

our faith runs high

fight their crimes

truth beats lies

never say die



You cannot run

You cannot hide

Global eyes

watching you tonight



Your will to survive

Means you will comply

Your will to survive

Means you will comply



Feed our needs

or be denied

We decide

who lives or dies

Every signal,

every mind

obey

or be denied



We won't ignore

your crimes

our faith runs high

fight their crimes

truth beats lies

never say die

truth beats lies

never say die







