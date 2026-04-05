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Crystallize your needs
Calculate your worth
Every action logged
Every breath observed
Recognize your deeds
Logged into the net
Feed the Algorithm
Or be erased by it
Survival instincts
erased by code
Resistance costs you
More than you know
Feed the machine
or be denied
Those who obey
will stay alive
Bend the knee,
don’t ask why
obey
or be denied
don't believe
your lies
our faith runs high
fight their crimes
truth beats lies
never say die
know your place
In the line
You exist to serve
to the end of time
Choice an illusion
ruled by fear
Every path you walk
Leads to tears
You cannot run
You cannot hide
Global eyes
watching you tonight
Feed the machine
or be denied
Those who obey
will stay alive
Bend the knee,
don’t ask why
obey
or be denied
don't believe
your lies
our faith runs high
fight their crimes
truth beats lies
never say die
You cannot run
You cannot hide
Global eyes
watching you tonight
Your will to survive
Means you will comply
Your will to survive
Means you will comply
Feed our needs
or be denied
We decide
who lives or dies
Every signal,
every mind
obey
or be denied
We won't ignore
your crimes
our faith runs high
fight their crimes
truth beats lies
never say die
truth beats lies
never say die