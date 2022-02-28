Through Jesus is the Only Way To God /Yah the Father (see description)

John 10:36 KJV Bible

“Say ye of him, whom the Father hath sanctified, and sent into the world, Thou blasphemest; because I said, I am the Son of God?”



John 3:15-17

King James Version

15 That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.



16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.



17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.



John 6:44

King James Version

44 No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day.



Hebrews 9:22

King James Version

22 And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission.



Galatians 2:16

King James Version

16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.



Hebrews 10:4

“For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.”



Romans 5:12

“Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:”



Ecclesiastes 7:20

“For there is not a just man upon earth, that doeth good, and sinneth not.”



1 Kings 8:46

King James Version

46 If they sin against thee, (for there is no man that sinneth not,) and thou be angry with them, and deliver them to the enemy, so that they carry them away captives unto the land of the enemy, far or near;



1 John 1:8-2:2

King James Version

8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.



9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.



10 If we say that we have not sinned, we make him a liar, and his word is not in us.



2 My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous:



2 And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.



Matthew 5:17

“Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.”



1 John 3:22-23

King James Version

22 And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.



23 And this is his commandment, That we should believe on the name of his Son Jesus Christ, and love one another, as he gave us commandment.



1 John 2:23

King James Version ible

23 Whosoever denieth the Son, the same hath not the Father: he that acknowledgeth the Son hath the Father also.