BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 391 - Indulgence
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 1 day ago

In this video I’m going to try and illustrate the idea of INDULGENCE from both the Spiritual and Material standpoint and the CENTRALITY it has in our lives. You may only know the word INDULGENCE as meaning to engage in some activity to EXCESS or to OVER INDULGE. That is just ONE meaning. There is also something called an INDULGENCE which can be purchased from the Roman Catholic Church for money. This Spiritual INDULGENCE can buy ABSOLUTION from SIN and the guarantee of getting out of PURGATORY and into HEAVEN much more quickly. This is what the buyer is told by RC priests. Catholics who live in fear of HELL because of Sin or Lack of Good Works believe what they are told by the priests and are quick to part with their money for a Heavenly GUARANTEE. This is a key reason WHY the Roman Catholic Cult got so rich and powerful over the centuries.

You may be thinking, that’s interesting but I’m not Catholic so what has that got to do with me? Well, just as there are Catholic INDULGENCES there are also Protestant INDULGENCES. I’ll go even further. Since the Roman Catholic Cult rules the world and I have proven this, I’ll state that the system we live in is full of Roman Catholic Masonic INDULGENCE MECHANISMS, some of which are BOUGHT and some of which are given FREE. Since we were born into this PRISON system of INDULGENCES we CAN’T SEE THEM. We are unable to recognize what they are because it’s ALL WE KNOW. We’ve been trained since birth to DESIRE them, GET them and to USE them. We were told that without these INDULGENCES, we would be nothing in the world.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 402 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy