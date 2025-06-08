The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 391 - Indulgence

In this video I’m going to try and illustrate the idea of INDULGENCE from both the Spiritual and Material standpoint and the CENTRALITY it has in our lives. You may only know the word INDULGENCE as meaning to engage in some activity to EXCESS or to OVER INDULGE. That is just ONE meaning. There is also something called an INDULGENCE which can be purchased from the Roman Catholic Church for money. This Spiritual INDULGENCE can buy ABSOLUTION from SIN and the guarantee of getting out of PURGATORY and into HEAVEN much more quickly. This is what the buyer is told by RC priests. Catholics who live in fear of HELL because of Sin or Lack of Good Works believe what they are told by the priests and are quick to part with their money for a Heavenly GUARANTEE. This is a key reason WHY the Roman Catholic Cult got so rich and powerful over the centuries.

You may be thinking, that’s interesting but I’m not Catholic so what has that got to do with me? Well, just as there are Catholic INDULGENCES there are also Protestant INDULGENCES. I’ll go even further. Since the Roman Catholic Cult rules the world and I have proven this, I’ll state that the system we live in is full of Roman Catholic Masonic INDULGENCE MECHANISMS, some of which are BOUGHT and some of which are given FREE. Since we were born into this PRISON system of INDULGENCES we CAN’T SEE THEM. We are unable to recognize what they are because it’s ALL WE KNOW. We’ve been trained since birth to DESIRE them, GET them and to USE them. We were told that without these INDULGENCES, we would be nothing in the world.





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

The Holy Spirit

The Roman Catholic "Mark Of The Beast"

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 402 Videos

