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Neuroweapons - They Are Collecting Peoples Genomes To Be Able To Control Us – Reason For 5G Rollout When Covid Scam Started (Video From 2017)
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2316 views • February 28, 2021
In this briefing, neuroscientist and neuroethicist Dr. James Giordano of Georgetown University Medical Center discusses how new developments in brain science afford potential utility in military, intelligence and warfare operations, addresses implications of neuroweapons, and details the need for improved identification, surveillance, guidance and governance of brain science that can be used in military and warfare applications, and thus pose defined risk and threat to security interests.
Important part starts around 35min ...
Important part starts around 35min ...
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