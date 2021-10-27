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'Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence'
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30 views • October 27, 2021
'Because absence of evidence is not evidence of absence we can't prove that there's an absence of side effects right now'
Significant admissions about the lack of vaccine safety data from a very famous (and shady) epidemiologist.
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On a two-hour Zoom call in December 2020, Larry Brilliant joined John Brockman of Edge. org to talk about Covid and the mRNA vaccines.
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Full video is on the Edge. Org website video page. I don't want to link to it here because Brockman is a very well connected guy. (Epstein, all the mad scientists & he knows every tech giant you can name.)
Significant admissions about the lack of vaccine safety data from a very famous (and shady) epidemiologist.
.
On a two-hour Zoom call in December 2020, Larry Brilliant joined John Brockman of Edge. org to talk about Covid and the mRNA vaccines.
.
Full video is on the Edge. Org website video page. I don't want to link to it here because Brockman is a very well connected guy. (Epstein, all the mad scientists & he knows every tech giant you can name.)
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