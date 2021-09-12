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SHOCKING: BOOK BURNINGS In Canada! - Tyrants Are SEIZING CONTROL As Children Are Indoctrinated!
World Alternative Media
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of around 5,000 books being burned for the sake of so-called "tolerance" in Canada by public schools. Yes, we're serious.
News recently broke of 5,000 books being burnt by public schools in Canada for the sake of "reconciliation" and that these "reconciliation book burnings" would help bring about equality for Native Americans.
Obviously, anyone with a working brain understands that deleting history does not help us learn about the negative parts of history and does quite the opposite, but we live in a time of aggressive Orwellian doublespeak.
While schools burn books and teach kids to support communism, independent media is censored on a vast scale and the leaders of most Canadian parties running for office are walking hand in hand openly exposing the fact that they all work for the same masters.

We've documented metaphorical and physical book burnings in Canada as Trudeau announced "approve medias" a couple of years ago, bailed out the failing mainstream medias and imprisoned opponents. We were there in 2017 when we were thrown out of a press conference and physically attacked for asking Trudeau a question that his team did not approve.

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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson

Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson

Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipnewspoliticselectionpropagandacensorednwoconspiracycanadatrudeaubook burningcoronaviruscovid19wam
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