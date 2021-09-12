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SHOCKING: BOOK BURNINGS In Canada! - Tyrants Are SEIZING CONTROL As Children Are Indoctrinated!
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421 views • September 12, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of around 5,000 books being burned for the sake of so-called "tolerance" in Canada by public schools. Yes, we're serious.
News recently broke of 5,000 books being burnt by public schools in Canada for the sake of "reconciliation" and that these "reconciliation book burnings" would help bring about equality for Native Americans.
Obviously, anyone with a working brain understands that deleting history does not help us learn about the negative parts of history and does quite the opposite, but we live in a time of aggressive Orwellian doublespeak.
While schools burn books and teach kids to support communism, independent media is censored on a vast scale and the leaders of most Canadian parties running for office are walking hand in hand openly exposing the fact that they all work for the same masters.
We've documented metaphorical and physical book burnings in Canada as Trudeau announced "approve medias" a couple of years ago, bailed out the failing mainstream medias and imprisoned opponents. We were there in 2017 when we were thrown out of a press conference and physically attacked for asking Trudeau a question that his team did not approve.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of around 5,000 books being burned for the sake of so-called "tolerance" in Canada by public schools. Yes, we're serious.
News recently broke of 5,000 books being burnt by public schools in Canada for the sake of "reconciliation" and that these "reconciliation book burnings" would help bring about equality for Native Americans.
Obviously, anyone with a working brain understands that deleting history does not help us learn about the negative parts of history and does quite the opposite, but we live in a time of aggressive Orwellian doublespeak.
While schools burn books and teach kids to support communism, independent media is censored on a vast scale and the leaders of most Canadian parties running for office are walking hand in hand openly exposing the fact that they all work for the same masters.
We've documented metaphorical and physical book burnings in Canada as Trudeau announced "approve medias" a couple of years ago, bailed out the failing mainstream medias and imprisoned opponents. We were there in 2017 when we were thrown out of a press conference and physically attacked for asking Trudeau a question that his team did not approve.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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