PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR ANA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST SASHA LATYPOVA 11TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People RadioConversations with the Insider Pharma Expert Sasha Latypova

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Sasha Latypova, part of Team Enigma and the analysis of Howbadismybatch.com. Sasha has been revealing the Moderna and Pfizer regulatory fraud as well as the Department of Defense contracts with pharmaceutical companies regarding all manufacturing pertaining to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Team Enigma – How bad is your Batch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dNrFbLeGSev/

Dr. Jane Ruby: PROOF: DOD Using 100’s of Pharma To Scale Up Mass Genocide Against Americans

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/09/proof-dod-using-100s-of-pharma-to-scale-up-mass-genocide-against-americans/

Failure to Scale: Covid-19 Injection Vials Must be Independently Tested for Conformity to Label.

https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/failure-to-scale-covid-19-injection-vials-must-be-independently-tested-for-conformity-to-label.-9a77eba4





Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.

For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/