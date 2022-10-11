PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR ANA MIHALCEA MD PhD AND GUEST SASHA LATYPOVA 11TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Show on People-to-People RadioConversations with the Insider Pharma Expert Sasha Latypova
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Sasha Latypova, part of Team Enigma and the analysis of Howbadismybatch.com. Sasha has been revealing the Moderna and Pfizer regulatory fraud as well as the Department of Defense contracts with pharmaceutical companies regarding all manufacturing pertaining to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Team Enigma – How bad is your Batch
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7dNrFbLeGSev/
Dr. Jane Ruby: PROOF: DOD Using 100’s of Pharma To Scale Up Mass Genocide Against Americans
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/09/proof-dod-using-100s-of-pharma-to-scale-up-mass-genocide-against-americans/
Failure to Scale: Covid-19 Injection Vials Must be Independently Tested for Conformity to Label.
https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/failure-to-scale-covid-19-injection-vials-must-be-independently-tested-for-conformity-to-label.-9a77eba4
Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.
For more information on
Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity
www.arthemasophiapublishing.com
Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.