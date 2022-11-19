Verily My Sabbaths / Clash of Minds - Walter Veith

Is the Sabbath day a ritual or is it about a relationship? What is the essence of the Sabbath? Is it possible that we could be the best of Sabbath-keepers and have a form of religion, but miss the kingdom of God because we have missed the essence of the Sabbath? What is the fourth commandment about? Why did Jesus do most of His major miracles of healing on the Sabbath day? Have we dishonored God in the way we keep and preach the Sabbath? Have we been Pharisees? Have we found rest in Christ’s completed work or are we lingering at pools of troubled waters? The Bible mentions the Sabbath almost 150 times. What makes the Sabbath day so important for God’s people? Keeping the Sabbath is not a small issue - it’s life or death, but many do not realize this. If we choose against this ordinance, we are choosing against life. In Verily My Sabbaths, Professor Walter J. Veith explains why keeping the Lord’s day means having a real relationship with God. Learn about the benefits of a deep and meaningful bond with our Heavenly Father.

