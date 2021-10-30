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HOW THE PFIZER VACCINE CLOTS YOUR BLOOD IN UNDER A MINUTE - AUSTRIA TO LOCK DOWN ALL UNVACCINATED
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402 views • October 30, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vodb4b-how-the-pfizer-vaccine-clots-your-blood-in-under-a-minute-austria-locks-dow.html
- Video shows you in less than a minute after taking the Pfizer shot, what happens to your blood and how it immediately begins to clot
- What it feels like to lose your job all because you won't take the jab
- Watch as a Pharmacist refuses to release Ivermectin to someone with a doctors prescription
https://rumble.com/vodb4b-how-the-pfizer-vaccine-clots-your-blood-in-under-a-minute-austria-locks-dow.html
- Video shows you in less than a minute after taking the Pfizer shot, what happens to your blood and how it immediately begins to clot
- What it feels like to lose your job all because you won't take the jab
- Watch as a Pharmacist refuses to release Ivermectin to someone with a doctors prescription
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