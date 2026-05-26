BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Pope Leo XIV Takes AI, Trump Elevates Abraham Accords, 3rd Temple Update-MAY 26 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
14 views • Today

In the same news cycle, we have Pope Leo XIV stepping onto the world stage with an encyclical on artificial intelligence, Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah seated at the Vatican table, and President Donald Trump calling for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE to sign onto the Abraham Accords, with even Iran being floated as a possible future participant if a deal is made. AP reports that Trump wants any new Iran agreement tied to additional countries joining the Abraham Accords, and that he named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan among those he wants to sign “immediately.” Christian, it has begun. Pay close attention to what happens from this point forward. “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.” 1 Thessalonians 5:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Vatican is moving to claim moral oversight over the machine age. Big Tech is being brought into a religious ethics framework. Trump is pushing the Abraham Accords toward a sweeping Middle East settlement. Israel is at the center. Iran is at the table. Muslim nations are being summoned into a regional peace-and-prosperity framework. And artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the invisible nervous system that can administer identity, commerce, surveillance, war, speech, movement and compliance. Pope Leo XIV’s AI encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, is being presented as a landmark manifesto on “safeguarding humanity” in the AI era. AP reports that the pope called for robust regulation of AI and warned that developers must serve the common good rather than profit, touching areas from work to war. National Catholic Reporter says the Vatican event was historic not only because Leo personally presented the encyclical, but because Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah was present alongside Catholic theologians and Vatican leaders. Now put that beside Trump’s Abraham Accords push. The original Abraham Accords were already historic because they normalized relations between Israel and several Arab or Muslim-majority states. But this new statement is something much larger. Trump is now talking about Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, and even the possibility of Iran entering the same orbit if a broader agreement comes together. Trump has framed the Abraham Accords expansion as a condition attached to a possible Iran agreement. That means the Abraham Accords are no longer merely a ‘diplomatic success story’ from 2020. They are now the end times platform, a framework, and a regional covenant mechanism. (Remember that word “covenant”). We told you this was going to happen, and now it’s here. On this special ’emergency edition’ Prophecy News Podcast, we tell you everything you need to know about one of the biggest end times advances in our lifetime.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

“No dust, no dollars”: White House draws hard line in Iran nuclear talks

Cassie B.
Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Trump deploys 5,000 troops to Poland, reversing Pentagon cancellation

Ava Grace
Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Russia-China Summit Advances Multipolar Vision, Analysts Say

Morgan S. Verity
Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Iran Rejects US Demand on Uranium as Talks Continue

Garrison Vance
Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian School Dormitory Kills Six, Putin Orders Military Response

Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian School Dormitory Kills Six, Putin Orders Military Response

Chase Codewell
Data Centers Are Stealing Your Water, Your Power, and Your Freedom — Here&#8217;s How to Fight Back

Data Centers Are Stealing Your Water, Your Power, and Your Freedom — Here’s How to Fight Back

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy