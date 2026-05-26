THE PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: Pope Leo XIV Takes AI, Trump Elevates Abraham Accords, 3rd Temple Update-MAY 26 2026

In the same news cycle, we have Pope Leo XIV stepping onto the world stage with an encyclical on artificial intelligence, Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah seated at the Vatican table, and President Donald Trump calling for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the UAE to sign onto the Abraham Accords, with even Iran being floated as a possible future participant if a deal is made. AP reports that Trump wants any new Iran agreement tied to additional countries joining the Abraham Accords, and that he named Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Jordan among those he wants to sign “immediately.” Christian, it has begun. Pay close attention to what happens from this point forward. “For when they shall say, Peace and safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape.” 1 Thessalonians 5:3 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the Vatican is moving to claim moral oversight over the machine age. Big Tech is being brought into a religious ethics framework. Trump is pushing the Abraham Accords toward a sweeping Middle East settlement. Israel is at the center. Iran is at the table. Muslim nations are being summoned into a regional peace-and-prosperity framework. And artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the invisible nervous system that can administer identity, commerce, surveillance, war, speech, movement and compliance. Pope Leo XIV’s AI encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, is being presented as a landmark manifesto on “safeguarding humanity” in the AI era. AP reports that the pope called for robust regulation of AI and warned that developers must serve the common good rather than profit, touching areas from work to war. National Catholic Reporter says the Vatican event was historic not only because Leo personally presented the encyclical, but because Anthropic co-founder Christopher Olah was present alongside Catholic theologians and Vatican leaders. Now put that beside Trump’s Abraham Accords push. The original Abraham Accords were already historic because they normalized relations between Israel and several Arab or Muslim-majority states. But this new statement is something much larger. Trump is now talking about Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, and even the possibility of Iran entering the same orbit if a broader agreement comes together. Trump has framed the Abraham Accords expansion as a condition attached to a possible Iran agreement. That means the Abraham Accords are no longer merely a ‘diplomatic success story’ from 2020. They are now the end times platform, a framework, and a regional covenant mechanism. (Remember that word “covenant”). We told you this was going to happen, and now it’s here. On this special ’emergency edition’ Prophecy News Podcast, we tell you everything you need to know about one of the biggest end times advances in our lifetime.