EPOCH TV | Trump Indictment, Two-Tier System of Justice, What This Means for America

Kash breaks down big issues he sees with the Trump indictment led by special counsel Jack Smith as part of the investigation into his handling of classified documents. We'd been reading it for about an hour before we filmed this LIVE Kash's Corner.

Indictments are meant to sound ferocious, says this former prosecutor. But what's really under the hood?

It’s the two-tier system of justice playing out yet again, argues Kash Patel, from Russiagate to impeachment No. 1 to impeachment No. 2 to the weaponization of the Jan. 6 committee to the cover-up of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. What does all this mean for America?

Kash Patel and Jan Jekielek sit down for a live show of Kash’s Corner in Prescott, Arizona.

