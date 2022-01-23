Italian Coast Guard Rescues Over 300 Migrants From a 15 meter Boat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Official reports called the operation ‘particularly complex,’ as the coast guard worked to rescue the migrants amid fears the boat was at risk of capsizing at any moment due to the overcrowding on the small vessel.