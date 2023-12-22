Critics argue Biden’s party is a real threat to democracy

Prominent Republicans and experts have refuted claims by the Democratic Party that Donald Trump and the Republican Party are a threat to democracy.
Many Republicans and experts believe, however, that the Democrats pose a greater threat to the nation.
As well as the removal of Trump from the Colorado ballot by the state's Supreme Court, the Democrats have also impeached the former president and removed his free speech on social media.
Despite all this, the Democrats continue to cite the January 6 Capitol Hill riots as the reason Trump poses “a threat to American democracy,” said Biden.
