© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ye are of your Father the Devil Lady Gaga Telegraphs NYC Destruction
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
785 views • August 28, 2021
Lady Gaga's new album debut in New York City showcased a massive statue of her in a water birthing position, but there is a very disturbing image when this statue is flipped upside-down... "You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it." --JOHN 8:44
Our bodies are referred to as the Temple of the Holy Spirit, we are once again (through Christ's sacrifice) a habitable dwelling place for the Spirit of the Living God, a divine connection that had been cut-off since Adam & Eve in the Garden. Well, we all know Satan mimics the nature and character of God, thus, the passage from Daniel 9:27 says "and there shall be in the temple the abomination of desolation".
We would argue that this verse is talking about the Temple body becoming desolate, hacked into by Satan and his demons. Wherein the Mark of the Beast would ultimately unleash this dark potential within the human genome, with the spirit of fallen angels descending onto Earth, and Lucifer himself ultimately setting up residence in the flesh of the willing Antichrist: "And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him." REVELATION 12:9
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Video mirrored from theJonathanKleck YouTube channel.
Find Jonathan Kleck now on these backup video channels:
▶ BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
▶ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
▶ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Ministry Websites:
▶ thisisitbe4thefire: http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
▶ Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven: http://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com
▶ Show-notes Gallery #1: https://www.show-notes.info/thisisit4321/gallery3/index.php/
▶ Show-notes Gallery #2: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
E-Sword Bible:
▶ KJV+ Strongs Concordance: https://www.e-sword.net
The Light In The Dark Place - Article:
▶ Lady Gaga 'Birthing a New Race' – What Race? Satan’s NWO Race: The Slaves of Darkness
https://www.thelightinthedarkplace.com/lady-gaga-birthing-a-new-race
********************************************************************
This video is for educational purposes only.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Our bodies are referred to as the Temple of the Holy Spirit, we are once again (through Christ's sacrifice) a habitable dwelling place for the Spirit of the Living God, a divine connection that had been cut-off since Adam & Eve in the Garden. Well, we all know Satan mimics the nature and character of God, thus, the passage from Daniel 9:27 says "and there shall be in the temple the abomination of desolation".
We would argue that this verse is talking about the Temple body becoming desolate, hacked into by Satan and his demons. Wherein the Mark of the Beast would ultimately unleash this dark potential within the human genome, with the spirit of fallen angels descending onto Earth, and Lucifer himself ultimately setting up residence in the flesh of the willing Antichrist: "And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him." REVELATION 12:9
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Video mirrored from theJonathanKleck YouTube channel.
Find Jonathan Kleck now on these backup video channels:
▶ BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/
▶ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
▶ Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Ministry Websites:
▶ thisisitbe4thefire: http://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com
▶ Keys to the Kingdom of Heaven: http://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com
▶ Show-notes Gallery #1: https://www.show-notes.info/thisisit4321/gallery3/index.php/
▶ Show-notes Gallery #2: https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
E-Sword Bible:
▶ KJV+ Strongs Concordance: https://www.e-sword.net
The Light In The Dark Place - Article:
▶ Lady Gaga 'Birthing a New Race' – What Race? Satan’s NWO Race: The Slaves of Darkness
https://www.thelightinthedarkplace.com/lady-gaga-birthing-a-new-race
********************************************************************
This video is for educational purposes only.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.