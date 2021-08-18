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SUPERNATURAL ANGEL VISITATION: His Personal Encouraging Message 5/3/21. RAPTURE IMMINENT!
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50 views • August 18, 2021
We thank Papa God, our Loving Father & Creator, for HIS Holy Spirit-guided Guardian Angel visitation. Truly, a comforting reminder in perilous times that HE is paying attention (of course, we knew He was). HE & HIS MIGHTY WARRIOR ANGELS ARE WITH US! Satan’s demon army is WIMPY. JESUS loves you & LIKES you! Be on the WINNING TEAM-THE JESUS POWER TEAM. JESUS, God’s Son, came to earth, died a bloody death & ROSE FROM THE DEAD for us to be able to CONNECT TO OUR LOVING CREATOR’S SUPERNATURAL WORLD. Eternity in Paradise vs Eternity in Hell. Easy choice. Here is a PDF link to this for easy reading & related links: [ https://defeatingtheenemy.org/angel-visitation-video-youtube-description.pdf ] To open links on a phone, disable pop-up blockers.
We have had many Angel experiences! WE ARE NOT ALONE! We & millions of others have heard them sing. DuckDuckGo “Angels Singing.” Our “Ark of Protection” is Psalm 91. It proves ALL our guardian Angel shared in this video to encourage us & now you. Ps 27:5 "For in the day of TROUBLE He will hide me in His shelter; In the secret place of His tent He will hide me…”
OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL VISITATION 5/3/21. The RAPTURE (the return of Christ to take His people from the earth before the Tribulation) is IMMINENT! One of MANY signs is the increase of Angel activity, as with Christ's birth; no surprise to have this visitation now. Christ is coming again VERY soon. What HIS Angel shared with us IS BIBLE!! That is always the true test of whether what you are hearing is God or not! Another clue that this IS God & not my own thoughts is that THE HOLY SPIRIT used the word “COCKY”! “Be Bold, be COCKY, be BOLD. You wear a crown of FAVOR.” NOT a word that I ever use. I looked it up & it means BOLDLY SELF-CONFIDENT! That was a relief.
God speaks in English & often in tongues (a Holy Spirit language). Millions have this gift. In 1 Corinthians 13 & 14, Paul speaks about the value & necessity of speaking in unknown tongues. IT COULD BE A MESSAGE THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE OR OTHERS! It is very different at times. I call it INCOMING: a download of sorts. He speaks through me also with an interpretation in English. Sometimes, as you will hear in the recording, a very long string of words in tongues only to say a few words in English. Maybe Jesus, Commander of the Angels, is giving Angels orders to go & protect someone in China; there are many confirmations of such instances. Allowing God’s Will to flow through us in such a way is an honor & a privilege. Be a conduit! Many believe that this is the language of the Angels, maybe. That was how my Guardian Angel spoke to me, in tongues & English or maybe the Holy Spirit translated that incoming message to English for us. Strange, I know, but the Bible confirms what he said. For many years, we have had the Holy Spirit speak “directly” in this way. This was the first time HE sent us a message through an Angel that we were aware of. They are often called “Messengers” in the Bible so no surprise here.
STORY: My Guardian Angel mentions his being present when Jesus visited me as a child. I was about 5 years old, I always had a shadow box as a night light with Jesus on the cross in my bedroom so I saw clearly. I awoke to Jesus standing by my bed wearing a long white robe. How beautiful. Then, as I looked toward the door, I remember seeing a GIANT WARRIOR ANGEL in what appeared to be Roman armor! I screamed & screamed, fearing he was a Roman soldier & he would take my Precious Jesus that I adored even at that age! That scream sent my dear father flying from the other end of the house to comfort me. I have NEVER forgotten that visitation. Jesus did that to encourage me & strengthen me for what lay ahead: satan's traps! I had NEVER been taught about THE VOICES & THE POWER I had over satan’s schemes. At one point in my life, I wanted to commit suicide! The HOLY SPIRIT said to me, "YOU GAVE YOUR LIFE TO JESUS. IT IS 'NOT' YOURS TO TAKE!" Good point! So I trustingly carried on with Jesus at my side. HE saw me with “Rose Colored Glasses.” He knew my life would soon be turned TOTALLY OVER TO HIM & I WOULD BE ON A BEAUTIFUL ADVENTURE WITH HIM. We now understand, by HIS leading, about “THE VOICES.” HE has had us teaching about the voices one hears in his or her head for years. Amazing personal "Life Lessons" are shared in this study: “The Art of Defeating the Enemy. Demonology 101” [ https://defeatingtheenemy.org/Demonology-101.pdf ]. We have seen powerful results from what HE has taught us about how to be FREE from the attacks of the devil. “WHOM THE SON SETS FREE IS FREE IN DEED!” We are proof of that!
The Angel referred to the 'ANGEL DECREES' video that...
[ More at https://defeatingtheenemy.org/angel-visitation-video-youtube-description.pdf ]
Watch playlist of other visitations: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoHs9r1Q7K5mdlDAWbc407dr_AFq7PLOJ
We have had many Angel experiences! WE ARE NOT ALONE! We & millions of others have heard them sing. DuckDuckGo “Angels Singing.” Our “Ark of Protection” is Psalm 91. It proves ALL our guardian Angel shared in this video to encourage us & now you. Ps 27:5 "For in the day of TROUBLE He will hide me in His shelter; In the secret place of His tent He will hide me…”
OUR GUARDIAN ANGEL VISITATION 5/3/21. The RAPTURE (the return of Christ to take His people from the earth before the Tribulation) is IMMINENT! One of MANY signs is the increase of Angel activity, as with Christ's birth; no surprise to have this visitation now. Christ is coming again VERY soon. What HIS Angel shared with us IS BIBLE!! That is always the true test of whether what you are hearing is God or not! Another clue that this IS God & not my own thoughts is that THE HOLY SPIRIT used the word “COCKY”! “Be Bold, be COCKY, be BOLD. You wear a crown of FAVOR.” NOT a word that I ever use. I looked it up & it means BOLDLY SELF-CONFIDENT! That was a relief.
God speaks in English & often in tongues (a Holy Spirit language). Millions have this gift. In 1 Corinthians 13 & 14, Paul speaks about the value & necessity of speaking in unknown tongues. IT COULD BE A MESSAGE THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE OR OTHERS! It is very different at times. I call it INCOMING: a download of sorts. He speaks through me also with an interpretation in English. Sometimes, as you will hear in the recording, a very long string of words in tongues only to say a few words in English. Maybe Jesus, Commander of the Angels, is giving Angels orders to go & protect someone in China; there are many confirmations of such instances. Allowing God’s Will to flow through us in such a way is an honor & a privilege. Be a conduit! Many believe that this is the language of the Angels, maybe. That was how my Guardian Angel spoke to me, in tongues & English or maybe the Holy Spirit translated that incoming message to English for us. Strange, I know, but the Bible confirms what he said. For many years, we have had the Holy Spirit speak “directly” in this way. This was the first time HE sent us a message through an Angel that we were aware of. They are often called “Messengers” in the Bible so no surprise here.
STORY: My Guardian Angel mentions his being present when Jesus visited me as a child. I was about 5 years old, I always had a shadow box as a night light with Jesus on the cross in my bedroom so I saw clearly. I awoke to Jesus standing by my bed wearing a long white robe. How beautiful. Then, as I looked toward the door, I remember seeing a GIANT WARRIOR ANGEL in what appeared to be Roman armor! I screamed & screamed, fearing he was a Roman soldier & he would take my Precious Jesus that I adored even at that age! That scream sent my dear father flying from the other end of the house to comfort me. I have NEVER forgotten that visitation. Jesus did that to encourage me & strengthen me for what lay ahead: satan's traps! I had NEVER been taught about THE VOICES & THE POWER I had over satan’s schemes. At one point in my life, I wanted to commit suicide! The HOLY SPIRIT said to me, "YOU GAVE YOUR LIFE TO JESUS. IT IS 'NOT' YOURS TO TAKE!" Good point! So I trustingly carried on with Jesus at my side. HE saw me with “Rose Colored Glasses.” He knew my life would soon be turned TOTALLY OVER TO HIM & I WOULD BE ON A BEAUTIFUL ADVENTURE WITH HIM. We now understand, by HIS leading, about “THE VOICES.” HE has had us teaching about the voices one hears in his or her head for years. Amazing personal "Life Lessons" are shared in this study: “The Art of Defeating the Enemy. Demonology 101” [ https://defeatingtheenemy.org/Demonology-101.pdf ]. We have seen powerful results from what HE has taught us about how to be FREE from the attacks of the devil. “WHOM THE SON SETS FREE IS FREE IN DEED!” We are proof of that!
The Angel referred to the 'ANGEL DECREES' video that...
[ More at https://defeatingtheenemy.org/angel-visitation-video-youtube-description.pdf ]
Watch playlist of other visitations: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLoHs9r1Q7K5mdlDAWbc407dr_AFq7PLOJ
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