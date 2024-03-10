The Alien Soul Harvesting Station on the Moon: Soul Catchers in the Afterlife

Sources: facebook "The Moon is an Alien Soul Harvesting Station"

https://tinyurl.com/563u2up9

Deception Amuk "Deception of Alien life MOON AND MARS CONNECTION"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTfqYf13m_s

Inspired "We're Living Through THE RESET Of Our Civilization | MAX IGAN Interview"

https://tinyurl.com/3eam8rnu





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b



