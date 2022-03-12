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MARCH 10 - NANO TECH HELL COMING OUT OF PEOPLE'S BODIES FEATURING FIONA THORSON
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5551 views • March 12, 2022
Get your puke pails out. This is not for the faint of heart. See what tech is being removed from people's bodies with expert Fiona Thorson. Videos, photos, and even her testimony about how she felt physically before and after.
*NEW! Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada and see this new series about surviving the coming financial collapse: libertytalkcanada.ca/endgame
*NEW! Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada and see this new series about surviving the coming financial collapse: libertytalkcanada.ca/endgame
This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to
https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens... https://needtoknow.news/.../scientists-growing-food.../... so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa
*NEW! Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada and see this new series about surviving the coming financial collapse: libertytalkcanada.ca/endgame
*NEW! Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada and see this new series about surviving the coming financial collapse: libertytalkcanada.ca/endgame
This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to
https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens... https://needtoknow.news/.../scientists-growing-food.../... so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa
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