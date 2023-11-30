Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Octopus, Marine Spirits + Trauma Energy: a Shamanic Journey to the Hidden God of Loosh + Mind Control
channel image
Sergeant Schultz
141 Subscribers
44 views
Published 17 hours ago

Source: FindTheLight rb "Octopus and Trauma Energy"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PxmWMt3NVM

https://findthelight-rb.co.uk/booking/


Laura from Shamanic Self "Aiming At Your Heart Center? Octopus Planet And Soul Duplication (Awakening Your Soul)"

https://tinyurl.com/2uuxbz7u

shamanicself.com


OYA1100 "Miles Johnston 2 25th April 2013"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKTV6Zf6R_8

https://thebasesproject.org/


Robert Clancy "DELIVERANCE PRAYER FROM THE SPIRIT OF OCTOPUS (MIND CONTROL) PST ROBERT CLANCY"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt9CiyZ5lGo


Vivec "DMT Trip Report: 'An Audience With the Octopus God'"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQ2wl8dpXwE

Vivec "Methamphetamine Trip Report ‘The Octopus and the Cave A Tale of Psychosis'"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SHm6dS2HWQ


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm

Keywords
deathaliensalienufomind controlmeditationmatrixdmtafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshmachine elvesdumbsreincarnatin traptricksters

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket