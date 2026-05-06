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👑 ‘Worth it’ — Trump says $200 oil would be fine for his Iran war
Demented Don openly admitted he was ready to watch oil hit $200 and the stock market crash 20–25%.
💬 “Even if it went to 200, it would have been worth it,” Trump said.
📈 Your gas bill? Your groceries? Your savings?
🤥 Worth it — for his ego war.