[MUST WATCH] CARTOON FOR KIDS AND ADULTS: Satan, the great mighty poo
Holy Spirit
Published 19 hours ago

Jesus is the pure truth, but Satan is pure shit.

Jesus is the great mighty God, while Satan is the great mighty poo.


This cartoon might be funny, but it shows how dirty and evil the devil actually is. He is condemned. He is a condemned sucker full of anger, malice and hatred. And those who follow him are his little turds.

Give praise and honor to the one and true God [Father, Son and Holy Ghost].

Amen.

