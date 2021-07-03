© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JANET PHELAN ON BIOWEAPONS, WATER DELIVERY SYSTEMS & DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS
Follow
2
Share
Report
125 views • July 03, 2021
http://www.howardnema.com/2021/06/29/janet-phelan-discusses-recent-bioweapons-revelations-water-delivery-systems-and-directed-energy-weapons-with-david-knight/
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS @ HowardNema.com
Take advantage of all the books, articles, links and suppressed information YOU NEED TO KNOW that is available on this site.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER:
The link below is a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. Here is an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
On December 3, 2020 the subversive anti-American communist traitors at YouTube TERMINATED TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 2. On December 11, 2020 YouTube terminated TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 3. TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 4 was launched the same day so the more than 9,000 subscribers left orphaned will be able to find material that will be posted on alternative sites.
Subscribe to Truth Talk News on rumble:
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Subscribe to TruthTalkNews on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJKrgONwtmn0/
In 2016 the TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL was hacked and the email address was changed. There is no way to access or respond to emails, post, or upload videos on that site. The Channel has more than 2.5 million views and over 12.5K subscribers and continues to grow. The full catologue of more than 1000 videos are still available for viewing and sharing. Subscribe to TRUTH TALK NEWS 2011-2016 Archives on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
SOCIAL MEDIA:
http://www.twitter.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.HowardNema.com is censored and blocked by Facebook. Nothing can be posted or shared on Facebook from HowardNema.com due to "community standards" violations concerning bogus accusations of bullying, harassment and hate speech.
When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history. For all of us. Silencing one silences us all.
STAND UP FOR FREE SPEECH! WATCH AND SHARE TRUTH TALK NEWS!
Welcome to TRUTH TALK NEWS
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
Watch TRUTH TALK NEWS, a talk show discussing suppressed history, current events, politics, pop culture, the esoteric and exoteric, and all things New World Order.
THURSDAYS 9pm in Western Connecticut on Spectrum Cable Channel 192 serving the towns of Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Colebrook, Danbury, Harwinton, Kent, Monroe, New Hartford, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartland, Winchester and Woodbury.
WILLIAM COOPER'S FULL MYSTERY BABYLON SERIES (44 EPISODES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itO8A0z5HdY&;list=PLfqzOxBqtdDU3PQPiVs71k7FobaYKJLmL
Subscribe to William Cooper's MYSTERY BABYLON CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5XZgqTNBIsGRB3CtszmcQ
All information reported on TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com is sourced and verifiable and for the purposes of education and FAIR USE. Take advantage of the many books, articles, videos and FULL PDF's available for FREE, safe downloads on this site.
TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com ARE FREE SITES. All books and information on the sites are FREE and NOT monetized in any way.
You are not cattle. You are not a useless eater.
You do not have to be a brainwashed slave owned by the New World Order.
WELCOME TO TRUTH TALK NEWS @ HowardNema.com
Take advantage of all the books, articles, links and suppressed information YOU NEED TO KNOW that is available on this site.
START YOUR JOURNEY BELOW:
REPORT FROM IRON MOUNTAIN (published 1967): http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Report_from_Iron_Mountain.pdf
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (1979) FULL DOCUMENT: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/09/13/silent-weapons-for-quiet-wars/
OPERATION LOCKSTEP: http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/22/operation-lock-step-using-covid-19-as-an-authoritarian-weapon-for-social-control/
UN Agenda 21 FULL DOCUMENT: https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf
Tragedy and Hope (MOST IMPORTANT EXCERPTS): http://www.howardnema.com/2016/10/25/critical-excerpts-from-tragedy-and-hope-1966-that-explain-events-in-the-world-today/
BETWEEN TWO AGES: America's Role in the Technetronic Era by Zbigniew Brzezinski: http://www.howardnema.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/5a-zbigniew-brzezinski_between-two-ages.pdf
BOOKS YOU MUST READ TO UNDERSTAND THE NEW WORLD ORDER:
The link below is a path of breadcrumbs that leads to greater understanding of the world we live in and those who chart and guide humanity's progress from the shadows though out the ages. Here is an ever growing catalogue of hundreds of books, PDF's, articles, white papers, links, documents and research material on all things New World Order.
http://www.howardnema.com/2020/08/19/books-you-must-read-to-understand-the-new-world-order/
On December 3, 2020 the subversive anti-American communist traitors at YouTube TERMINATED TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 2. On December 11, 2020 YouTube terminated TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 3. TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL 4 was launched the same day so the more than 9,000 subscribers left orphaned will be able to find material that will be posted on alternative sites.
Subscribe to Truth Talk News on rumble:
https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Subscribe to TruthTalkNews on bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QJKrgONwtmn0/
In 2016 the TRUTH TALK NEWS CHANNEL was hacked and the email address was changed. There is no way to access or respond to emails, post, or upload videos on that site. The Channel has more than 2.5 million views and over 12.5K subscribers and continues to grow. The full catologue of more than 1000 videos are still available for viewing and sharing. Subscribe to TRUTH TALK NEWS 2011-2016 Archives on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/TruthTalkNews
SOCIAL MEDIA:
http://www.twitter.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.facebook.com/TruthTalkNews
http://www.HowardNema.com is censored and blocked by Facebook. Nothing can be posted or shared on Facebook from HowardNema.com due to "community standards" violations concerning bogus accusations of bullying, harassment and hate speech.
When truth is called hate, when hate is called love, when ideological beliefs breed rage and violence, our society treads on dangerous ground. Ground that has been traveled many times before by fellow travelers and followers of Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, Mao, Pol-Pot and many other Utopian charlatan totalitarians throughout the centuries. Censorship should be a warning sign from history. For all of us. Silencing one silences us all.
STAND UP FOR FREE SPEECH! WATCH AND SHARE TRUTH TALK NEWS!
Welcome to TRUTH TALK NEWS
"Where truth the mainstream media ignores is the top story!"
Let us take a journey together down the rabbit hole.
Watch TRUTH TALK NEWS, a talk show discussing suppressed history, current events, politics, pop culture, the esoteric and exoteric, and all things New World Order.
THURSDAYS 9pm in Western Connecticut on Spectrum Cable Channel 192 serving the towns of Barkhamsted, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Colebrook, Danbury, Harwinton, Kent, Monroe, New Hartford, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Roxbury, Sherman, Southbury, Trumbull, Washington, West Hartland, Winchester and Woodbury.
WILLIAM COOPER'S FULL MYSTERY BABYLON SERIES (44 EPISODES)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itO8A0z5HdY&;list=PLfqzOxBqtdDU3PQPiVs71k7FobaYKJLmL
Subscribe to William Cooper's MYSTERY BABYLON CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ5XZgqTNBIsGRB3CtszmcQ
All information reported on TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com is sourced and verifiable and for the purposes of education and FAIR USE. Take advantage of the many books, articles, videos and FULL PDF's available for FREE, safe downloads on this site.
TRUTH TALK NEWS and HowardNema.com ARE FREE SITES. All books and information on the sites are FREE and NOT monetized in any way.
You are not cattle. You are not a useless eater.
You do not have to be a brainwashed slave owned by the New World Order.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.