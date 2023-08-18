President Trump And His Maui Address

An address to the Maui fire victims from President Trump, as well as a response to the Hawaii catastrophe from Sleepy Joe, the White House resident.
The latter part of this video is from Sky News Australia
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Sky News Australia and this channel.
pce fri23:10
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.