Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump And His Maui Address
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
75 Subscribers
82 views
Published Yesterday

An address to the Maui fire victims from President Trump, as well as a response to the Hawaii catastrophe from Sleepy Joe, the White House resident.

The latter part of this video is from Sky News Australia

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Sky News Australia and this channel.


pce fri23:10

Keywords
president trumpjoe bidenhawaiimaui firesmaui fire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket