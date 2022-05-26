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Why You Should Limit Your Vitamin C Intake #shorts
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220 views • May 26, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/_EficCMbc7Y
How much Vitamin C should we consume to stay healthy?
Dr Richard Johnson is an internationally acclaimed scientist who presents the newest information on the surprising cause of obesity and related conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. And in this video, he explains the potential dangers that come with overconsuming vitamin C. 🍊
According to Dr. Johnson, overconsuming vitamin C may lead to the development of kidney stones as vitamin C can be metabolized into a substance called Oxalate which can turn into kidney stones.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/_EficCMbc7Y
How much Vitamin C should we consume to stay healthy?
Dr Richard Johnson is an internationally acclaimed scientist who presents the newest information on the surprising cause of obesity and related conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. And in this video, he explains the potential dangers that come with overconsuming vitamin C. 🍊
According to Dr. Johnson, overconsuming vitamin C may lead to the development of kidney stones as vitamin C can be metabolized into a substance called Oxalate which can turn into kidney stones.
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
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