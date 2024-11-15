The Weekly Vasl With Ahad podcast guest Richard Blank Costa Ricas Call Center

Ahad embarks on a podcasting adventure with the goal of facilitating challenging dialogues. His mission is to help people have difficult conversations easily. By bringing topics out in the open, he aims to empower individuals to be able to have nuanced conversations and grow as individuals.

Join us for an insightful conversation with Mr. Richard Blank, the CEO of CCC, renowned for his extensive experience in bilingual telemarketing. Ahad will steer the conversation into the nuances of cold calling while exploring Richard's remarkable journey through Spain, Costa Rica, Africa and other exotic destinations where he spent his time grasping as much exposure as he could. Discover the challenges and adventures that shaped his path, from mastering new languages to engaging in meaningful conversations. Richard's resilience led him to become a self-made entrepreneur, training 10,000 individuals in soft skills and the art of creating enjoyable conversations.





https://youtu.be/fsQZZ_x-dV4













Mindful Musings

Your Weekly Dose of Knowledge

In the realm of human interaction, there exists a trove of conversations shrouded in silence—topics that tiptoe around our thoughts, rarely daring to emerge into the open. These are the conversations that dance at the fringes of discomfort, lingering on the periphery of our awareness. At Vasl, we make those conversations happen.





Making Difficult Conversations Easier

In an increasingly digital age, where screens often take precedence over face-to-face interactions, there exists an insatiable need to explore the very essence of what defines us as humans – our connections.





Ahad Budhani





I am a Data Consultant dedicated to accelerating growth for companies by unlocking the value in their data. I assist small to medium-sized companies and startups that are beginning their data journey and looking to scale. I help these organizations accelerate their growth by building tailored data infrastructures that unlock the full potential of their data. We start by understanding where the client is in their data journey and where they want to be. Then, we provide a tailored plan to support that goal.





In addition to my hands-on data work, I have been actively involved in training and teaching data analytics since 2020. I have trained organizations like Phillips, Rabobank, and NN, and collaborated with GrowthTribe, Qureos, and MICompany to foster data literacy and analytics skills.









I envision a world where every company with access to data can make better decisions by becoming more aware of what their data has to offer. If you have any queries about data for your company or are seeking to improve your data infrastructure, feel free to reach out. Let’s explore how we can work together to harness the power of data for your business success.





Success is not reserved for organizations alone. Individuals too can harness the principles of Data and Agile to conquer their goals and aspiration.









