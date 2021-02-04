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EXCLUSIVE: BLM Leader Speaks To Infowars’ Owen Shroyer
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200 views • February 04, 2021
Owen invites JaPharii Jones, leader of Black Lives Matter 757 chapter based in Virginia. Owen and JaPharii get to know each other’s stances, for future discussions. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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