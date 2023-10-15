Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Car Sticker Magnetic Decal Christmas Decoration Refrigerator Magnets Light Bulb Santa Claus Snowman Reflective Sticker Car Decor
channel image
BarqatLine
0 Subscribers
27 views
Published Yesterday

Buy Now Click The Link ➜ 

About this item

🎅Valuable Package - This sturdy Christmas themed car sticker decoration kit including reflective PCs Light bulb(color and style just as the picture shown, bright and are varied), Santa, Reindeer, Snowman, Angel, Wire and so on, in total 42 pack. Place them on any magnetic surface in seconds and they won’t fall off - Show off your holiday spirit with a shiny set of magnets that look like Christmas lights!

Keywords
carhomehomedecochristmas festivalchristmas festival 2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket