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TRUMP Responsible For COVID-HOAX & Cloaking 5G
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606 views • August 31, 2021
5G is the Killer- This video is laid out to show you how this Hoax got its start, and whose responsible for all this crap- I have said that 5G is the Killer for over Five years and my videos suppressed by facebook, and youtube- This video will educate-- [email protected]
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