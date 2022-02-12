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Ownership - Ariana's Manual for a New Humanity 41
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13 views • February 12, 2022
The biggest leap from the collective agreement towards a healthier perception of ownership. What are the main traps for the proprietor? How old is the concept of ownership? Holding responsibility by using the property versus ownership, used to spread separation and inequality. How to prepare for the transition to the new state of consciousness. What does the Manual for the New Humanity state regarding Ownership?
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