Radical Truth #17 - Did Black Lives Matter to Jesus & Muhammad?

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‘Black Lives Matter’ is an organization, but “Do black lives matter?” is a question that EVERYONE needs to ask and answer. Since Christianity & Islam are the world’s two largest religions, did black lives matter to Jesus & Muhammad?
Here are the books mentioned in this episode:
"Slavery in the Islamic Middle East" https://amzn.to/302o1vT
"The Legacy of Arab-Islam in Africa" https://amzn.to/2ZZ0FqX
"Slavery, Terrorism & Islam" https://amzn.to/3q4UtIo
"Race and Slavery in the Middle East" https://amzn.to/3rh4SCx
"Slavery in the Arab World" https://amzn.to/3r5PUPp
"African Economic History" https://amzn.to/3b0UGIk
"Tainted Legacy" https://amzn.to/3bMBNbn
"White Gold" https://amzn.to/3dW0zbG
"Christian Slaves, Muslim Masters" https://amzn.to/3sFbpH5
"Barbarian Cruelty" https://amzn.to/2ZWiiYu
"A Practical View of Christianity" https://amzn.to/2OdPQOU
Here are the three shows mentioned in this episode:
1) "The Hidden Islamic Slave Trade & Colorism" https://www.bitchute.com/video/f23YAcUfwpvf
2) "Is Islam the True Religion of the Black Man?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQsoVJqIDwah
3) "Is Christianity the White Man's Religion?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tqMfziO835dE
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