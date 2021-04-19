Radical Truth #17 - Did Black Lives Matter to Jesus & Muhammad?

‘Black Lives Matter’ is an organization, but “Do black lives matter?” is a question that EVERYONE needs to ask and answer. Since Christianity & Islam are the world’s two largest religions, did black lives matter to Jesus & Muhammad?

Here are the books mentioned in this episode:

"Slavery in the Islamic Middle East" https://amzn.to/302o1vT

"The Legacy of Arab-Islam in Africa" https://amzn.to/2ZZ0FqX

"Slavery, Terrorism & Islam" https://amzn.to/3q4UtIo

"Race and Slavery in the Middle East" https://amzn.to/3rh4SCx

"Slavery in the Arab World" https://amzn.to/3r5PUPp

"African Economic History" https://amzn.to/3b0UGIk

"Tainted Legacy" https://amzn.to/3bMBNbn

"White Gold" https://amzn.to/3dW0zbG

"Christian Slaves, Muslim Masters" https://amzn.to/3sFbpH5

"Barbarian Cruelty" https://amzn.to/2ZWiiYu

"A Practical View of Christianity" https://amzn.to/2OdPQOU

Here are the three shows mentioned in this episode:

1) "The Hidden Islamic Slave Trade & Colorism" https://www.bitchute.com/video/f23YAcUfwpvf

2) "Is Islam the True Religion of the Black Man?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/SQsoVJqIDwah

3) "Is Christianity the White Man's Religion?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/tqMfziO835dE

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