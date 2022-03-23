4. Hot Shit

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63 views • March 23, 2022
https://antarcticanarchists.bandcamp.com/releases
https://www.reddit.com/r/00DJC00/
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=70589390&;fan_landing=true
Buy, donate, share and help the project evolve. Either that or listen to it for free here or download it as you like.
The only thing I ask is that if you use this for monetary gain then to cut me in, I am open to getting involved with others projects so there is no need to steal it like that.
Enjoy and thank you for listening
Sincerely
DJC Antarctic Anarchists Art Collective
https://www.reddit.com/r/00DJC00/
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=70589390&;fan_landing=true
Buy, donate, share and help the project evolve. Either that or listen to it for free here or download it as you like.
The only thing I ask is that if you use this for monetary gain then to cut me in, I am open to getting involved with others projects so there is no need to steal it like that.
Enjoy and thank you for listening
Sincerely
DJC Antarctic Anarchists Art Collective
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