Scholz called the Pentagon's plans to deploy long-range weapon systems in Germany "a very good decision."

BUT... Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov stated that Russia would respond militarily to the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany.

Adding:

The White House stated that the USA does not intend to reconsider restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine deep into Russia.

According to the statement, the USA also believes that Ukraine should independently handle air defense operations and protect its airspace without relying on the involvement of third countries.

It is noteworthy that at the NATO summit, Ukraine requested Washington to lift restrictions on the range of strikes with Western weapons against the Russian Federation. Ukraine also proposed starting to shoot down Russian missiles attacking Western Ukraine from Polish territory.

Yesterday, Polish Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Vladislav Koshinyak-Kamyshe stated that Poland will not shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine without NATO's consent, fearing escalation with Russia.