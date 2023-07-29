Create New Account
Neuer Tag - Gleiche Mission (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
channel image
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 18 hours ago

Probleme können nur gelöst werden, wenn jedem klar ist WAS und WER das Problem ist.Und auch wenn die Nennung der Probleme "verboten" ist, so muss es trotzdem getan werden.


Wer das Problem erkannt hat, wird es nie wieder ignorieren können!


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Videotipp:


Genozid

https://t.me/ftaol1/137

Papiersturm

https://t.me/ftaol1/159

Was ist Loxismus

https://t.me/ftaolarchiv/270

Deutsche Geschichte

https://t.me/ftaol1/106


Danke für eure Aufmerksamkeit!

FTAOL-Mirror


Besucht uns gerne auf auf unseren anderen Seiten:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

(Wuwox, Odysee, Telegram, Rumble, Bitchute, Brighteon, Goyim TV)


Keywords
animationvaccinenwowhobatmanmarvelcoronaproblemsvengeancewefcovidsubtitleftaol

