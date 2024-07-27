Summer Fun in Kamakura! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The summer heat and humidity is pretty intense, but we're having lots of fun anyway. I was visited by a subscriber named George (yes, another one!). We had a good time at the Kamakura Farmers Market and a nice tempura lunch.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll