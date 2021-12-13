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Project Paperclip Continued & Closing Remarks - Part 4 of 5
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32 views • December 13, 2021
Brian talks about how the aliens object to our nuclear weapons, which morally justifies their intervention in our future.
Alfred calms down and he and Brian are still friends after ten years. After Alfred leaves, halfway through the video, Brian explains Hitler’s grandmother and how Hitler was not some Rothschild.
Alfred calms down and he and Brian are still friends after ten years. After Alfred leaves, halfway through the video, Brian explains Hitler’s grandmother and how Hitler was not some Rothschild.
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