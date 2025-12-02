© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #469
1. Anti Cartel Riots start in Mexico after City Mayor Assassinated
2. Epstein Docs Blocked Again pending new DOJ investigation
3. New Revelations around J6 pipe bomb indicate incompetence or a cover up (Shawnee Kirkoff)
4. Astroturf Campaign against Andrew Wilson caught and exposed
5. A lot of American Political Accounts on X turn out to be foreign operatives (Alex Cole)
6. Six Sitting Democrats engage in allegedly seditious behaviour telling armed forces to not obey orders from Donald Trump
