Russian Defence Ministry Report - 14th January, 2023

January 14, 2023





⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (14 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have launched strikes at the units from 14th Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Pershotravnevoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Tabayevka and Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery units from the Central Military District and Airborne Troops have neutralised the units from 80th Airborne Assault and 71st Chaser Infantry brigades of the AFU near Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group, that operated towards Shipilovka, has been eliminated.





◽️ The enemy has lost over 50 personnel, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, assault and airborne units, supported by Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, exploited success towards Sol (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, mechanised infantry units of the Eastern Military District, and Pacific Fleet's marines launched strikes at AFU positions near Vodyanoye, Dobrovolye, and Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been eliminated near Novomikhaylovka and northward from Shevchenko.





◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 2 ordnance depots near Gornyak (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zelyony Gai (Zaporozhye region), as well as 118 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware at 123 areas.





💥 Couterbattery warfare operation has resulted in the destruction of:





▪️ 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system near Volchansk (Kharkov region);





▪️ 3 D-20 howitzers near Shcherbakovka (Kharkov region), Orlovka and Dyleyevka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 2 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers near Vasilyevka (Donetsk People's Republic);





▪️ 1 D-30 howitzer and 1 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer near Novodmitrovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare stations have been destroyed near Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 4 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Berestovoye, Krasnorechenskoye, Zaliman (Lugansk People's Republic), and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 7 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Berdyansk (Zaporozhye region), and Novy Svet (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 372 airplanes and 200 helicopters, 2,880 unmanned aerial vehicles, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,511 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 982 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,828 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,040 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





