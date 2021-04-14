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MYSTICISM
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4 views • April 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3647/the-nice-virus-call-in-show-april-5th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3647-the-nice-virus-call-in-show-april-5th-2017
Question: “Over the past, it's obvious there has been a co-opting, distortion and abuse of what we call mysticism or religion, both in its exoteric forms (i.e. Christianity, Islam, Judaism) and in its somewhat more esoteric traditions (i.e. Yoga traditions, Buddhism, psychedelics, shamanism, Kabbalah, etc). If we denounce mysticism altogether because of its recent co-opting and inversion by largely nefarious, anti-individual forces, would that perhaps be like a woman denouncing all men because of prior bad relationships or a poor father figure or because Stalin was a man? Do you think that reason/rational and mysticism/irrational need and complete each other? Wouldn't reason without mysticism be like masturbating vs making love? With reason alone, you might get a few thrills, but ultimately, wouldn't you die alone with your dick in your hand?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3647-the-nice-virus-call-in-show-april-5th-2017
Question: “Over the past, it's obvious there has been a co-opting, distortion and abuse of what we call mysticism or religion, both in its exoteric forms (i.e. Christianity, Islam, Judaism) and in its somewhat more esoteric traditions (i.e. Yoga traditions, Buddhism, psychedelics, shamanism, Kabbalah, etc). If we denounce mysticism altogether because of its recent co-opting and inversion by largely nefarious, anti-individual forces, would that perhaps be like a woman denouncing all men because of prior bad relationships or a poor father figure or because Stalin was a man? Do you think that reason/rational and mysticism/irrational need and complete each other? Wouldn't reason without mysticism be like masturbating vs making love? With reason alone, you might get a few thrills, but ultimately, wouldn't you die alone with your dick in your hand?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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