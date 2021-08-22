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IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE THAT WILL SEND ALL WHO KNOWINGLY COOPERATED TO PRISON?
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220 views • August 22, 2021
This should be playing on a loop in every waiting room on this planet. Millions of lives will be lost if they aren't stopped. THE VACCINES ARE SUICIDE.
PLEASE GET THIS OUT TO EVERYONE YOU CAN AND SAVE A LIFE TODAY.
SEE what Alexa says,,, 44 million dead by when? https://ourtube.co.uk/v/xUjhTx
PLEASE GET THIS OUT TO EVERYONE YOU CAN AND SAVE A LIFE TODAY.
SEE what Alexa says,,, 44 million dead by when? https://ourtube.co.uk/v/xUjhTx
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